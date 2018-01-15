› Home ›
NCLAC Call for Artists: #50 @ $50
The North Central Louisiana Arts Council will be presenting a juried exhibition titled #50 @$50.
The exhibit will have 50 small artworks to be sold for $50 each at FoxHunt Creative Co., at 109 West Mississippi in historic downtown Ruston’s cultural district.
The exhibition will have a one night only reception at FoxHunt from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 13.
Visitors will be invited to purchase a piece, and take it home from the wall immediately … just in time for Valentine’s Day. NCLAC is calling for art entries for this exhibition at 5 p.m. now through Jan. 28. There is no submission fee.
