  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Be like Joseph: Group meetings make a difference

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/15/2018 - 11:37am
in
Donna Bernard
Bernard, Donna.jpg

Joseph is a hard kid. He doesn’t like to listen, he often deliberately disobeys, and it is no secret that he is unhappy about past events in his life.

This third-grader has a great time, however, with the kids that are active in our weekly Children’s Group meetings hosted by staff and volunteers of the Domestic Abuse Resistance Team.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share