Be like Joseph: Group meetings make a difference
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/15/2018 - 11:37am
Donna Bernard
Joseph is a hard kid. He doesn’t like to listen, he often deliberately disobeys, and it is no secret that he is unhappy about past events in his life.
This third-grader has a great time, however, with the kids that are active in our weekly Children’s Group meetings hosted by staff and volunteers of the Domestic Abuse Resistance Team.
