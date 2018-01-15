› Home ›
GSU to host DH vs. TSU
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/15/2018 - 11:32am
Grambling State University’s basketball teams will play host to Texas Southern University tonight in a Southwestern Athletic Conference doubleheader at the Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. The women’s game will tip off at 5:30 p.m. with the men’s contest set to begin around 7:45-8 p.m. The Lady Tigers stand at 7-9 overall and 4-1 in SWAC action while Drake Wllks (32) and the G-Men are 6-12 and 2-3.
