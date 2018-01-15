› Home ›
Saints’ loss anything but comical
T. Scott Boatright
Are you kidding me?
Was that Lucy Van Pelt of Peanuts cartoon fame wearing a No. 14 purple jersey last night?
It must have been, because the Minnesota Viking wearing that jersey pulled the ball — and a Saints win— right from under me last night as I fell back-first to my living room floor yelling “ARRGHHH!”
The Saints were 10 seconds away from one of the most remarkable comebacks in NFL playoff history, somehow rallying from a 17-0 halftime deficit on the road against the NFL’s best defense in a boisterous and hostile environment.
