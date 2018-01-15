› Home ›
Chamber makes up funds lost during Peach Festival
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/15/2018 - 11:26am
Derek J. Amaya
The Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce was able to “close the gap” of the approximately $50,000 lost during 2017’s Louisiana Peach Festival through various holiday events presented by the Chamber, said Judy Copeland, Chamber president.
“This means we close the 2017 (year) with a loss, but we still have money in the bank,” Copeland said. “We will scale back some expenses on Peach Festival, but that will put us back in line with previous years.”
Chamber officials announced they had taken over and created several events in December to replenish the money lost from Peach Fest.
