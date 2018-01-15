  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
James Building getting facelift

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/15/2018 - 11:21am
Project to restore original 1926 look
Nancy Bergeron
Photo courtesy CHRIS BARR - Above, the T.L. James Building as it looked around the 1940s. The project will strive to restore the building’s look in 1926.

Downtown Ruston’s historic T. L. James Building is getting a new old look.

Construction crews have removed the granite and plaster façade that was added to the building during a previous renovation and returning the structure to its original 1926 look.

The renovation project also includes window replacement and relocating the overhead air conditioning on the ground floor so as to expose the original ornamental plaster ceiling.

