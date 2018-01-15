  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Winter storm barrels toward parish

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/15/2018 - 11:15am
Nancy Bergeron

Get ready. The first winter storm of 2018 to set its sights on Lincoln Parish is only hours away.

National Weather Service models show temperatures dropping rapidly into the 20s this evening with rain beginning around 8 p.m. The precipitation is expected to quickly turn into snowfall that will continue into Tuesday.

The area will struggle to get above freezing even into Wednesday.

“I don’t think we’re going to be able to dodge the bullet on this one,” Kip Franklin, Lincoln Parish director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said.

