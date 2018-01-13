› Home ›
Who Dats have something to believe in
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 01/13/2018 - 11:18pm
T. Scott Boatright
I don’t think it’s any secret that I’m a Who Dat.
And I realize the Minnesota Vikings have to be the favorites to beat the New Orleans Saints in today’s NFC divisional playoff game.
After all, they’re rested after having a bye last week, and they’re playing at home.
Yes, I realized the Vikings dominated the Saints in Week One, taking a 29-19 win at Minnesota’s U.S. Bank Stadium.
But somehow, some way, something keeps telling me the Saints are going to find a way to pull off the upset today.
