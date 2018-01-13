  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Sluggish second half dooms Dunkin’ Dogs

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 01/13/2018 - 11:17pm
Leader Sports Service

BIRMINGHAM — It was another tough second half in another tough road environment for Louisiana Tech as the Bulldogs fell to Alabama-Birmingham, 74-62, on Saturday night inside Bartow Arena.

Playing without star point guard DaQuan Bracey, Tech (10-9, 1-5 C-USA) battled to have a one-point edge at halftime behind six made 3-pointers and nine assists.

The second half was the opposite with zero made triples and just two assists to go along with 10 turnovers. UAB (13-5, 4-1 C-USA) in the second stanza made over half its shots and led for the final 18 minutes of the game.

