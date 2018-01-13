› Home ›
Lady Tigers prevail in 81-79 OT victory
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 01/13/2018 - 11:16pm
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — Shakyla Hill and Monisha Neal reached double figures as the Grambling State University women’s basketball team rallied to defeat Prairie View A&M, 81-79 in overtime in a Southwestern Athletic Conference game on Saturday afternoon at the Fredrick C. Hobdy on Saturday afternoon.
