Lady Tigers prevail in 81-79 OT victory

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 01/13/2018 - 11:16pm
Leader Sports Service
Grambling State’s Kailyn Gideon (33) had a pair of blocked shots Saturday in the Lady Tigers’ 81-79 win over Prairie View in overtime.

GRAMBLING — Shakyla Hill and Monisha Neal reached double figures as the Grambling State University women’s basketball team rallied to defeat Prairie View A&M, 81-79 in overtime in a Southwestern Athletic Conference game on Saturday afternoon at the Fredrick C. Hobdy on Saturday afternoon.

