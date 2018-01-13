› Home ›
Gaston guides G-Men past Prairie View
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 01/13/2018 - 11:15pm
GRAMBLING (AP) — Anthony Gaston scored a season-high 30 points with seven rebounds and four steals and Grambling beat Prairie View 80-71 on Saturday.
Diontae Jones’ jumper gave Grambling a 9-8 lead and the Tigers never trailed again. Jones’ shot was the beginning of a 7-0 run which included a 3-pointer from Gaston. Later, Gaston made a layup and back-to-back 3s and the margin grew to 24-10.
The Panthers put together a 9-1 run and reduced their deficit to nine and Troy Thompson’s jumper at the buzzer made it 38-31 for Grambling.
