Winter storm may be on horizon
Lincoln Parish may be in for its first significant winter weather event Monday night into Tuesday.
“There is still some uncertainty in the forecast for this event, but some accumulation of ice and snow is looking very possible at this time,” the National Weather Service in Shreveport said Saturday.
The forecast shows another Arctic cold front late Monday night with temperatures rapidly falling below freezing.
“Rain will begin mixing with freezing rain, sleet and then snow from north to south across most of the area,” the NWS said statement said.
After a forecast high Monday in the mid 50s, the temperatures are expected to plummet to the upper 20s that night. The region then isn’t expected to see temperatures above freezing until Wednesday.
Parish Homeland Security Director Kip Franklin said Friday the initial worst-case scenario showed a possible quarter inch of freezing rain and ice and up to 2 1/2 inches of snow.
The NWS will hold a briefing this afternoon to update the forecast.
The long-range forecast also shows another chance of freezing rain and sleet on Thursday.
