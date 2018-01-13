› Home ›
Out with the old
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 01/13/2018 - 10:34pm
City replacing water meters
Nancy Bergeron
The city of Ruston is replacing all of its almost 10,000 residential and commercial water meters with a state-of-the-art automated system that officials say will not only increase the accuracy of customer’s water bills but also save the city a “significant” amount of both money and water.
Exactly how much savings won’t be known until after the automated metering infrastructure system has been up and running for about a year, Keith Jeselink, Ruston’s water utilities manager said.
