Woodard finishes final day in 3rd Judicial District court
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 01/13/2018 - 10:26pm
Derek J. Amaya
The first female 3rd Judicial District court judge had a career filled with high regard for the law, right decision-making even if there were some hard ones to be made, but most of all, filled with love and friendship.
That was the message during the retirement ceremonies for District Court Judge Cynthia Woodard on Friday in front of more than 200 local public officials, family and friends from Lincoln and Union Parishes at the main Ruston courtroom.
“Over 21 years ago, you placed trust in confidence in me,” said Woodard, who was elected to her position in 1996.
