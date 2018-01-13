› Home ›
Parish seeks students for enhanced calendar program
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 01/13/2018 - 10:23pm
in
Nancy Bergeron
At the end of last school year, 64 percent of newly graduated second-graders at Ruston’s Glen View Elementary School were performing at or above grade-level expectations in reading.
Sixty-three percent were at or above proficiency in math.
Then came summer break.
As the same students began their third-grade year at Cypress Springs Elementary — the school into which Glen View feeds — only 31 percent were performing at or above where they should have been.
