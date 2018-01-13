Attend school calendar forum
When Lincoln Parish school officials began preliminary talks with the school board about the idea of an enhanced school calendar pilot program, school Superitnendent Mike Milstead spoke about the need to combat the “summer slump.”
The summer slump, sometimes called the summer “learning loss” or “summer regression,” is the time between the traditional end of school in May and the beginning of the new term in August.
Teachers have found — and research verifies — if often takes a long as six weeks into the new year to get students back to where they should be academically because of what the youngsters “forgot” over the break.
That’s where the concept of and enhanced school calender comes in.
The local pilot program will extend the 2018-19 school year by 30 days for 500 students whose families live in the Cypress Springs and Glen View school district, the schools selected to test the program.
The key to the enhanced school calendar is constant learning, but still with vacation time built in.
Lincoln Parish residents have two opportunities to learn more about the program by attedning one of two public forums set for next week.
The forums will take place on Jan. 23 and Jan. 25 at the Trinity Center Trinity United Methodist Church, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
There will be a panel discussion, followed by a question-and-answer period.
The enhanced school calendar will be one of a kind in Louisiana and is patterened after successful programs elsewhere in the nation.
As 21st century education continues to evolve, the enhanced school calendar has the potential of becoming more of a traditional school year within the next few years.
It’s important for us to get it right early, to address needs exclusive to the community and be proactive in educational opportunities.
The school system has thought long and hard about the enhanced calendar program.
Parents, guardians and all those who call Lincoln Parish home should attend one of the sessions, both to learn and to ask questions.
