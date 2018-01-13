  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Strangest deer-hunting story ever

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 01/13/2018 - 9:31pm
Glynn Harris
Here’s a photo displayed by grandson Joe Cooper Rolfe of a Boone and Crockett buck shot by his grandfather, Joe Rolfe with a pistol in 1900.

This has been an unreal year for deer hunters around the state. While I didn’t get my buck, I had the privilege of writing about a bunch of others who did, stories that appeared in Louisiana Sportsman magazine or on the magazine’s web site.

