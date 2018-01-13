› Home ›
Lincoln Prep sweeps past Plain Dealing
T. Scott Boatright
PLAIN DEALING — Lincoln Preparatory School’s varsity teams took a pair of District 1-1A road wins Friday night at Plain Dealing.
The Lady Panthers climbed to 9-6 overall and 5-0 in district play with a 57-47 win over the Lions with Alexia Perkins leading the way with 18 points and 13 rebounds long with four steals and three blocked shots.
BOYS
Lincoln Prep 66, Plain Dealing 58
PLAIN DEALING — Chanse Robinson poured in 24 points and pulled down 17 rebounds Friday to take a District 1-1A win at Plain Dealing.
