› Home ›
Cedar Creek splits varsity DH against Tensas
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 01/13/2018 - 9:29pm
in
The Cedar Creek varsity girls and boys basketball teams split a home doubleheader against Tensas Friday night at the CCS gym. Lauren Menzina (with ball above left) and the Lady Cougars edged past Tensas 51-47 to move to 18-2 overall and 5-1 in District 2-1A. Chandler Hay (3, above right) and the Cougars fell to the Panthers 68-30 and now stand at 9-9 overall and 0-5 in District 2-1A.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos