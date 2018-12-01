› Home ›
NCLAC announces President’s Awards
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/12/2018 - 11:31am
in
Jessica Slaughter
The North Central Louisiana Arts Council has announced the 2017 President’s Award winners that were presented at NCLAC’s Annual Meeting and Member Holiday Party at Ruston Artisans earlier this week.
Patron of the Year was awarded to Jeanette and Justin Hinckley for their continued support of the arts in our area, including the Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers.
Volunteer of the Year is Liz Zanca, for her volunteerism in the office and with the Holiday Arts Tour Committee. Arts Innovator of the year was received by Randy Null on behalf of Judi Null.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos