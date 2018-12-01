› Home ›
Southern Miss takes down Techsters
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/12/2018 - 11:29am
Leader Sports Service
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Louisiana Tech shot a season low 26 percent from the field as the Lady Techsters saw their seven-game winning streak snapped, falling 65-50 to Southern Miss Thursday night at Reed Green Coliseum.
Southern Miss (9-7, 1-2 Conference USA) used an 18-0 run spanning from the end of the first quarter through the beginning of the second quarter to build a 15-point lead and Louisiana Tech (11-5, 2-1 C-USA) could never recover.
