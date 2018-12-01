  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Blue Raiders pull away from Dunkin’ Dogs

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/12/2018 - 11:27am
Leader Sports Service
Leader file photo - Battling back from injury, Louisiana Tech’s DeQuan Bracey (4) led the Bulldogs with 16 points in Thursday night’s loss at Middle Tennessee State University.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Down just two at intermission, the Louisiana Tech men’s basketball team struggled on both ends of the floor in the second half which allowed Middle Tennessee to pull away in a final score of 72-57 on Thursday night inside the Murphy Center.

Tech (10-8, 1-4 Conference USA) shot just 30 percent from the field while Middle Tennessee (12-4, 4-0 C-USA) shot 50 percent from the field in the final 20 minutes of action.

