Where does health care stand in Louisiana?
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/12/2018 - 11:22am
Heather Small Hawley
When it comes to health care in Louisiana, there is considerable room for improvement.
Listed at 49 out of 51, including Washington, D.C., in adequacy to provide manageable, affordable healthcare to our citizens, Louisiana seems to be stuck in a rut.
According to America’s Health Rankings, Louisiana is one of the least healthy states in the county.
What does this mean?
It means that when we are compared to the rest of the country, we fall behind in ensuring that the overall healthiness of our people is guaranteed.
