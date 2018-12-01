› Home ›
Shine light on Sparta process
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/12/2018 - 11:20am
We applaud the Sparta Groundwater Commission for what appears to be its decision to move forward with drafting proposed legislation that would give it the management authority it should have had from the start.
We say “appears to be” because the commission spent an hour during its meeting this week discussing their legislature druthers in a session that was ill-advisedly closed to the public and the media. In fact, more than one attorney and several sources with long careers dealing with the public bodies have said the executive session was simply illegal.
