› Home ›
Trio opens Utility Brewing Company downtown
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/12/2018 - 11:17am
in
Heather Small Hawley
Just down from the Dixie Center for the Arts sits Ruston’s newest pizza and beer gathering spot — Utility Brewing Company.
Karl Puljak and Cassidy Keim take care of the brewing while Dean Norton keeps up the business end.
“As a hobby, (Keim) and I were home brewers,” Puljak said. “I have been home brewing for about 12 years and then Keim and I started home brewing together a couple of years after that.”
After brewing only for their families and friends, they decided to share their craft with the people of Lincoln Parish.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos