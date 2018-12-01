› Home ›
GSU, Tech to honor Martin Luther King Jr.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/12/2018 - 11:14am
Derek J. Amaya
Grambling State and Louisiana Tech Universities will host two separate Martin Luther King Jr. Day events Monday to observe what would have been the Civil Rights pioneer’s 89th birthday.
Both events are free and open to the public.
The Office of Multicultural Affairs at Tech will host there 15th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day event and luncheon from noon -2 p.m. at the Ruston Civic Center with the theme “The Importance of Jazz to the Civil Rights Movement.”
