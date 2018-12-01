› Home ›
Duo arrested in Union Parish carjacking
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/12/2018 - 11:12am
Mark Rainwater, Editor Farmerville Gazette
FARMERVILLE — One of two suspects arrested in connection with a homicide in Ouachita Parish that reached into Union and Morehouse parishes was released from custody on Nov. 1 as part of Louisiana’s criminal justice reform act.
Nathan Pettit and Melissa Moore were booked into the Ouachita Parish Detention Center on Thursday in connection with the death of Kimberly Vallery, whose body was discovered earlier that day in an isolated area of Morehouse Parish.
