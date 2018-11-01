› Home ›
Education worth more than any school official salary
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/11/2018 - 10:52am
Derek J. Amaya
Without any opposition, the Lincoln Parish School Board unanimously chose to increase schools Superintendent Mike Milstead’s salary from $137,197 to $147,197 during a regularly schedule board meeting in May 2017.
Save the procedural error made during the first vote in March 2017 in which the school board’s executive committee acknowledged, there was no comment from either the board or the public.
That wasn’t the case for one Louisiana parish’s school district.
