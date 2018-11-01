› Home ›
Levy, Ewing to represent well
Lincoln and Jackson Parishes will be well represented for the next several years on the Louisiana Board of Regents.
Former 3rd Judicial District Attorney Robert Levy was selected to chair the board while former state senator Randy Ewing was sworn as the Board of Regents newest appointee on Monday.
Levy, of Vienna, who represents the 5th Congressional District, was appointed to the board that coordinates all public higher education institutions back in 2001. He served one two-year term as chair from 2011-13.
