Lady Techsters hit road to face Southern Miss

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/11/2018 - 10:45am
Leader Sports Service

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — The last time Louisiana Tech head coach Brooke Stoehr and Co. traveled to Reed Green Coliseum, the Lady Techsters saw their seven-game winning streak snapped by Southern Miss last March.

Fast forward 10 months and the Lady Techsters (11-4, 2-0 Conference USA) are in the same boat. Tech hasn’t lost in over a month and once again Stoehr and her team will take a seven-game winning streak into a match-up against the Golden Eagles (8-7, 0-2 C-USA).

