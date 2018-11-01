  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Dunkin’ Dogs set for televised contest

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/11/2018 - 10:42am
in
Leader Sports Service
121217 Tech Boykins' C.jpg
Leader file photo - Senior guard Jacobi Boykins is averaging 14.3 points per game for Louisiana Tech.

Louisiana Tech gets ready for its second road weekend of conference play, starting with a matchup against defending C-USA champion and preseason favorite Middle Tennessee at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Murphy Center.

The game will be nationally-televised on the CBS Sports Network with Jason Knapp and Mo Cassara calling the action.

Fans can also listen to the Voice of the Bulldogs Dave Nitz and Jack Thigpen call the game on the LA Tech Sports Network on KXKZ 107.5 FM (Ruston), KJVC 92.7 FM (Mansfield) and KRMD 100.7 FM (Shreveport) as well as on the Louisiana Tech X mobile app.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share