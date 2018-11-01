› Home ›
Dunkin’ Dogs set for televised contest
Louisiana Tech gets ready for its second road weekend of conference play, starting with a matchup against defending C-USA champion and preseason favorite Middle Tennessee at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Murphy Center.
The game will be nationally-televised on the CBS Sports Network with Jason Knapp and Mo Cassara calling the action.
Fans can also listen to the Voice of the Bulldogs Dave Nitz and Jack Thigpen call the game on the LA Tech Sports Network on KXKZ 107.5 FM (Ruston), KJVC 92.7 FM (Mansfield) and KRMD 100.7 FM (Shreveport) as well as on the Louisiana Tech X mobile app.
