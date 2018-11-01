› Home ›
I-20 Escape begins adventure in Ruston
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/11/2018 - 10:37am
Escape games are the latest entertainment and team=building rage that is sweeping the nation.
On Jan. 1, two couples — Jerry and Angela Yarborough and Tara and Eddie Howington opened their own puzzle room, located at 1800 Trade Drive in Ruston.
According to their website, i20escape.com, “at I-20 Escape, you will be transported into a set with the task of looking for clues, solving riddles and puzzles, all while trying to escape the room.”
The idea to open an escape room in Ruston came from a girl’s trip to Arkansas, Tara Howington said.
