Tech’s Robertson frosh All-American
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/10/2018 - 12:58pm
in
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech freshman Amik Robertson’s outstanding rookie campaign was capped off with one of the nation’s top honors, as the cornerback was featured on the 17th annual Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-American Team, which was officially released on Monday.
Robertson becomes the fifth Freshman All-American in the history of Louisiana Tech football, while it marks the third straight season that a Bulldog student-athlete has been honored as a Freshman All-American (Jaylon Ferguson, 2015; Ethan Reed, 2016). Overall, Robertson is the 58th All-American in program history.
