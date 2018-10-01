› Home ›
Vikes should expect different Saints’ defense
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/10/2018 - 12:54pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
Yes, the New Orleans Saints are facing a divisional playoff game against a team it lost to by the score of 29-19 in their season opener at Minnesota.
But make no mistake, these aren’t the same two teams that faced off in September.
Quarterback Sam Bradford and running back Dalvin Cook won’t be playing for the Vikings.
For the Saints, safety Kenny Vaccaro, linebackers Alex Anzalone and A.J. Klein and pass rusher Alex Okafor are all on injured reserve after logging a good amount of snaps in the opener.
