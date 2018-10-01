› Home ›
Sparta panel needs management authority
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/10/2018 - 12:42pm
in
Nancy Bergeron
In the summer of 1999, a little more than two years after the first stories appeared in this newspaper about the frightening plight of the Sparta Aquifer, the Louisiana Legislature created the Sparta Groundwater Conservation District and its board of commissioners.
The Sparta Commission was directed to “study and survey” the groundwater resources in its 16-parish area that includes Lincoln Parish; to educate people about the aquifer’s predicament; hire personnel; hold hearings; receive money and basically advocate for the Sparta’s interests.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos