Board of Regents newest member ready to work
01/10/2018
Derek J. Amaya
The former state senator and local businessman recently appointed to the Louisiana Board of Regents said education in Louisiana is “imperative” to its future and that citizen participation can make a difference in making education stronger.
Quitman resident Randy Ewing said in a phone interview Tuesday that providing the best education possible for Louisiana students ensures they have the skills needed to be in the economy.
