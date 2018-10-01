  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Lincoln Parish School Board names president, vice president

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/10/2018 - 12:34pm
Derek J. Amaya

CHOUDRANT — Joe Mitcham and Lynda Henderson were unanimously selected to continue serving as president and vice president of the Lincoln Parish School Board.

The District 6 and District 9 board members, respectively, were voted to serve a one-year term during the board’s regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday at Choudrant Elementary School.

“I appreciate the vote of confidence,” said Mitcham, who will be serving his second year in a row as president.

“I appreciate the work the board does and I believe we work well together.”

