  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Public forums set for enhanced school calendar

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/10/2018 - 10:59am
in
Head Start insurance talks ongoing
Derek J. Amaya
101917 head start building C.jpg
Leader file photo - The remains of the Head Start Center show a complete loss of the building. Negotiations continue with the insurance company as to replacement costs.

Lincoln Parish residents will have two opportunities to attend a public forum about the enhanced school calendar for the upcoming school year at Cypress Springs and Glen View Elementary schools.

Lincoln Parish schools Superintendent Mike Milstead said the forums will take place on Jan. 23 and Jan. 25 tentatively at Trinity United Methodist Church. The times of the forums are to be determined at a later date.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share