Public forums set for enhanced school calendar
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/10/2018 - 10:59am
Head Start insurance talks ongoing
Derek J. Amaya
Lincoln Parish residents will have two opportunities to attend a public forum about the enhanced school calendar for the upcoming school year at Cypress Springs and Glen View Elementary schools.
Lincoln Parish schools Superintendent Mike Milstead said the forums will take place on Jan. 23 and Jan. 25 tentatively at Trinity United Methodist Church. The times of the forums are to be determined at a later date.
