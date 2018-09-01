› Home ›
Health Hut, Center for the Blind receive Living Well Foundation grants
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/09/2018 - 11:03am
in
Leader News Service
Two Lincoln Parish non-profit agencies, one a health-care provider and the other an education provider, have received grants from the regional Living Well Foundation.
The Health Hut and the Louisiana Center for the Blind are among the 21 agencies in eight area parishes to receive funding from the foundation.
“The services provided by these agencies and educational groups as well as many others in our market are all important to the quality of life in our communities and the health and well-being of our parishes’ populations,” foundation President/CEO Alice M. Prophit said.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos