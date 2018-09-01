› Home ›
The art behind driving your vehicle
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/09/2018 - 11:02am
Grace Tirado
It’s time to once again talk about the art of driving your vehicle.
Every driver has a limitless number of chances to be courteous to other drivers.
Let’s go back to the Golden Rule.
How do you feel when you want to pull into a line of traffic, but no one lets you in?
That’s exactly how the person waiting to pull into traffic feels when you just drive quickly by without letting them in.
How do you feel when the person behind you keeps honking after a light turns while you wait for an elderly person to finish crossing the intersection?
