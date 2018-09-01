  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Pick up District Brochure for achievements of 2017

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/09/2018 - 10:59am
in
Cathi Cox-Boniol
Cox-Boniol, Cathi.jpg

Monday fans around the world celebrated what would have been Elvis’ 83rd birthday. Rest assured that no celebration was any bigger than the one held in Memphis, Tennessee. And while Memphis is known for so many wonderful, historic, and even legendary things, it will always be known primarily as the place that Elvis called home.

Because of this, the city has capitalized on “all things Elvis” with investments in the entertainer’s legacy ongoing.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share