Gardening specialists to speak at upcoming events
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/09/2018 - 10:58am
Susan Mead
Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue. No, we are not talking about weddings; we are talking about your garden. The joy of having a mature plant with its place established in the garden competes with finding a new treasure and then digging it into that last little pocket of available dirt.
That borrowed plant is really a prized passalong plant given to you by your mother, aunt, sister, brother, friend or one found at an old homesite. Bees love blue flowers, so plant something blue for those pollinators to forage among.
