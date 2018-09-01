  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

History made in Lincoln Parish

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/09/2018 - 10:56am
in

While Grambling State is particularly renowned for its football program, the university has a rich tradition in basketball, too, thanks to the likes of Pro Basketball Hall of Famer Willis Reed among others.

But it had been more than a while since Grambling basketball had made national headlines — until last Wednesday.

That was when Shakyla Hill’s assist in the closing seconds of Grambling State’s win over Alabama State gave the junior guard only the fourth quadruple-double in Division I women’s basketball history.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share