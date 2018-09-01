› Home ›
History made in Lincoln Parish
While Grambling State is particularly renowned for its football program, the university has a rich tradition in basketball, too, thanks to the likes of Pro Basketball Hall of Famer Willis Reed among others.
But it had been more than a while since Grambling basketball had made national headlines — until last Wednesday.
That was when Shakyla Hill’s assist in the closing seconds of Grambling State’s win over Alabama State gave the junior guard only the fourth quadruple-double in Division I women’s basketball history.
