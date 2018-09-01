  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Grambling women beat Alcorn

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/09/2018 - 10:54am
Leader Sports Service

LORMAN, Miss. — The Grambling State University women’s basketball team had four players reach double figures in scoring as the Lady Tigers held off a late Alcorn State run in a 75-68 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) win on Monday night at the Davey L. Whitney Complex.

The Lady Tigers (6-9 overall, 3-1 SWAC) led 24-8 after one quarter and 43-29 at the break. Alcorn State (5-10, 1-3) cut the margin to 53-50 after three periods, but could not get any closer.

