Grambling women beat Alcorn
Tue, 01/09/2018
LORMAN, Miss. — The Grambling State University women’s basketball team had four players reach double figures in scoring as the Lady Tigers held off a late Alcorn State run in a 75-68 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) win on Monday night at the Davey L. Whitney Complex.
The Lady Tigers (6-9 overall, 3-1 SWAC) led 24-8 after one quarter and 43-29 at the break. Alcorn State (5-10, 1-3) cut the margin to 53-50 after three periods, but could not get any closer.
