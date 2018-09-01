› Home ›
G-Men grab first SWAC win
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/09/2018 - 10:51am
in
Leader Sports Service
LORMAN, Miss.— The Grambling State University men’s basketball team used a strong second half as the Tigers picked up their first Southwestern Athletic Conference win on Monday night, defeating Alcorn State, 72-61, at the Davey L. Whitney Complex.
Grambling State (5-12 overall, 1-3 SWAC) trailed 33-31 at the half, but turned it on in the second half, outscoring Alcorn State, 41-28, to pick up the victory.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos