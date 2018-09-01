  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Techsters’ Malone named C-USA Player of Week

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/09/2018 - 10:50am
Leader Sports Service
Leader file photo - Louisiana Tech forward Alexus Malone averaged 17.5 points, 10 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 49 percent from the field for the week.

Louisiana Tech senior forward Alexus Malone was named the Conference USA Women’s Basketball Player of the Week following her performances in Lady Techsters’ wins over North Texas and Texas-San Antonio.

This is the first player of the week award in her career.

Malone — a kinesiology and health promotions major and member of the 2017 Conference USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll — averaged 17.5 points, 10 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 49 percent from the field for the week.

