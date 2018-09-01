› Home ›
Techsters’ Malone named C-USA Player of Week
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/09/2018 - 10:50am
Louisiana Tech senior forward Alexus Malone was named the Conference USA Women’s Basketball Player of the Week following her performances in Lady Techsters’ wins over North Texas and Texas-San Antonio.
This is the first player of the week award in her career.
Malone — a kinesiology and health promotions major and member of the 2017 Conference USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll — averaged 17.5 points, 10 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 49 percent from the field for the week.
