’88 RHS state hoops champs to be honored
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/09/2018 - 10:48am
Event for former Bearcats set for Jan. 26 at Ruston High School
In 1988 the Ruston High School Bearcats basketball team captured a Class 4A — the state’s biggest athletics classification at the time — Louisiana State Championship.
Now, 30 years later, that group of Bearcats is still being rememberedfor their championship run.
The ’88 Bearcats will be honored starting at 5 p.m. Jan. 26 at RHS.
It will all start with fellowship time being held from 5-5:30 p.m. followed by a fish fry from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
A program honoring the team will be held from 6-7 p.m.
