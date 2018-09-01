  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

’88 RHS state hoops champs to be honored

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/09/2018 - 10:48am
in
Event for former Bearcats set for Jan. 26 at Ruston High School
010917 88 RHS state champs.jpg
Courtesy Photo - The 1988 Ruston High School boys state championship is pictured. From left to right on the first row are Brent Shoalmire, Lance Fallin, Eric Barber, Tony Squires, Corey Johnson, Phillip Thigpen, Cole Patterson and Rajiv Kandil. On the second row are coach Jack Thigpen, Ryan McCready, Chucky Jenkins, Gerald Johnson, Al Thurman, Anthony Dade,Kent Germany, Willie Melton, Lance Hall, Malcolm Butler and coach Clinton Sampson.

In 1988 the Ruston High School Bearcats basketball team captured a Class 4A — the state’s biggest athletics classification at the time — Louisiana State Championship.

Now, 30 years later, that group of Bearcats is still being rememberedfor their championship run.

The ’88 Bearcats will be honored starting at 5 p.m. Jan. 26 at RHS.

It will all start with fellowship time being held from 5-5:30 p.m. followed by a fish fry from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

A program honoring the team will be held from 6-7 p.m.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share