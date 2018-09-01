  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Ideas, opportunities take center stage in Won in One 2018

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/09/2018 - 10:43am
Residents, students encouraged to register
Leader News Service
010918 WoninOne.jpg
Submitted photo - Winners of Won in One most recent competition are shown above. Left to right are Tom Barnett, Alex Pledger, Erin Maxson and PJ DeFatta.

Entrepreneurs and innovators from across north Louisiana have the opportunity to pitch their ideas to audience members and a panel of judges to win cash prizes at the Won in One idea pitch competition set for 6 p.m. Jan. 18 at Louisiana Tech University’s Rawle Enterprise Center.

Like on the show “Shark Tank,” a panel of business experts will select the most captivating ideas from the pool of presenters.

Similar to programs like “American Idol,” the audience will also have an influence by voting for their favorites, the university said in a press release issued Monday.

