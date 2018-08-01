› Home ›
School Board to review cooperative endeavor agreement
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/08/2018 - 11:05am
Derek J. Amaya
The Lincoln Parish School Board is expected to vote on a cooperative endeavor agreement with several otherparish school boards regarding computer software maintenance and systems analysis.
That vote will come during the board’s regularly scheduled monthly meeting at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Choudrant Elementary School.
For several years, the Avoyelles, DeSoto, Sabine, Webster and Lincoln Parish School Boards have worked under a cooperative endeavor agreement to provide computer software maintenance and systems analysis by utilizing the services of one person or entity.
