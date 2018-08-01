› Home ›
Police Jury to elect officers
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/08/2018 - 11:04am
in
Vote expected during 7 p.m. meeting Tuesday
Derek J. Amaya
The Lincoln Parish Police Jury is expected to elect a president, vice president and treasurer druing its regularly scheduled monthly public meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Lincoln Parish Courthouse.
The meeting is open to the public.
The jury’s president and vice president serve for one year while the parish treasurer serves a two-year term.
Currently, District 4 Juror Randy Roberson is the jury’s president and District 9 Juror Joe Henderson is the jury’s vice president.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos